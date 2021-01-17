Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has said that his workload was far too much when he was last playing international cricket, and attributed this to the spate of injuries he suffered.

Hasan noted that he didn’t get enough rest between matches and this ended up taking a heavy toll on his body.

“It was because of far too much workload placed on my body. I was playing in all three formats for Pakistan and I had played in a few leagues around the world too,” he told PakPassion. “I had been playing continuously since my international debut and didn’t get much rest from cricket, so there was no recovery time in between matches or camps. I was bowling well and that was good as the team needed me to perform, but the workload was getting heavier and heavier and there was no rest.

“So, something had to give and that’s eventually what happened. I think sometimes people forget that fast bowlers are human too. They aren’t machines and you cannot just expect us to keep on bowling and stay fit every day of our career.”

Hasan made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

The 26-year-old was rewarded for his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was picked for Pakistan’s upcoming series against South Africa.

Hasan is now set to play his first international match since the 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

