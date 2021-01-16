Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali admitted that it was very tough to see himself going from cementing his spot in the national team to being out of action for 16 months.

His comments come after he was selected for the South Africa series, where he could play his first international match since the 2019 World Cup.

Hasan made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

“It was a very difficult time for me. When you are a permanent member of a team and suddenly you are out of the game for 16 months it’s hard to take,” he told PakPassion. “On top of the injury, there was the Covid-19 restrictions to deal with which made the rehabilitation even more complicated and difficult. I’ve been through a very tough period of my life but hopefully it’s in the past now.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

