Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has said uncapped spinner Zahid Mahmood couldn’t replace Yasir Shah for the South Africa series.

With the uncapped duo of Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan having been picked, Wasim said having a squad full of inexperienced spinners wasn’t going to happen.

Zahid enjoyed a lot of success in the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was the third-highest wicket-taker with 52 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 26.94.

“Wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood had a strong case after an excellent season, but we decided against going into the series with all four inexperienced spinners,” Wasim said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“Yasir Shah understands pressures of international cricket and is familiar with the demands, challenges and expectations of the purist format of the game.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

