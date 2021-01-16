Too inconsistent, Wasim on Pakistan trio dropped for South Africa series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said opener Shan Masood, batsman Haris Sohail and pace bowler Mohammad Abbas were dropped for the South Africa series “due to inconsistent performances”.

All three featured in the recent two-Test series against New Zealand, but were unable to have much of an impact.

Masood Masood scored 10 runs at an average of 2.50, while Haris accumulated 28 runs at an average of seven.

As for Abbas, he took four wickets at an average of 45.

However, Wasim noted that the trio are very talented and will be invited to “work out their technical flaws” at the High Performance Centre.

“Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas and Shan Masood have been dropped due to inconsistent performances,” he said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

“However, the PCB will not let its investment on these talented players go to waste and will invite them to the High Performance Centre so that they can work out their technical flaws and get back into contention.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

