Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq admitted he has been impressed with the way the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain have been bowling.

Acknowledging that they have talent, Misbah noted that there is a lot of competition among bowlers to secure spots in the national team as many of them have been performing well.

His comments came when he was talking about left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir, who retired from international cricket in December.

Misbah pointed out that there was no way Amir was going to receive preferential treatment just because he is a senior player.

“The way Shaheen, Haris and Hasnain are bowling, then there is competition amongst the bowlers, and Amir has to compete with them. It cannot be that we give preference to a senior bowler without him performing well,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14168 ( 14.04 % ) Babar Azam 70634 ( 70 % ) Steve Smith 3539 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4197 ( 4.16 % ) Kane Williamson 4589 ( 4.55 % ) Rashid Khan 598 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 179 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1730 ( 1.71 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 344 ( 0.34 % ) Kagiso Rabada 268 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 666 ( 0.66 % )

