Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he, captain Babar Azam and everyone else didn’t support left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s inclusion in the national team.

Misbah’s comments come after Amir retired from international cricket in December.

Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

With the 28-year-old having targeted bowling coach Waqar Younis in particular, Misbah said the pace bowler shouldn’t blame one person for his situation as many people have a say in whether he gets selected or not.

“There was nothing personal against Amir, A lot was said about Waqar Younis in this case but he had nothing to do with this,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“There were six coaches who were selectors, I was chief selector and we had a captain too – it’s impossible that one person from these can go all out and take a decision about any player. What this means is that no one was supporting Amir’s inclusion on the basis of his performance.

“So to give this matter a different colour is beyond my understanding. I have no idea why Amir did that as we have never mistreated him. It was a simple thing for Amir to have gone back and proven himself based on form and performance and then simply get back in the team – the rest is irrelevant.

“Your previous performances are there but what matters is your current form and how you are bowling now. Otherwise, no one would be left out of the team at all.”

