Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was dropped for the tour of New Zealand since he wasn’t in good form and couldn’t even get into the Northern team.

Misbah noted that he has always supported Amir, but pointed out that his performance in the National T20 Cup wasn’t good enough to warrant a place in the national team.

In the seven games he played for Northern in the tournament, Amir took six wickets at an average of 38.83 and an economy rate of 8.73.

“Before the England series, he had a personal issue but I convinced him to come saying that it doesn’t matter if you come late or not. As a senior pro, I supported him in Australia and other places too,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“In the England series he got there, he got injured and his form wasn’t that good.

“We didn’t consider Amir for the Zimbabwe series as we wanted to give chances to youngsters.

“Then we saw in the National T20 (Cup) that his performance after injury wasn’t as good as before. In fact he wasn’t even able to get into the Northern side.

“Waqar (Younis) and I had told Amir in England that you are our strike bowler and if you play T20 games then we expect you to go all out in those 4 overs, to go full throttle, swing the ball and that is your role.

“If instead of bowling at 87-88 mph, you bowl at 81-82 mph then it be very difficult for our team to perform well.”

Amir retired from international cricket last month, claiming that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

