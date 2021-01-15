No vendetta against him, Misbah on upset 28-year-old Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that he has no ill feelings or vendetta against left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

His comments come after Amir announced his retirement from international cricket last month.

Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

However, Misbah insisted that he hasn’t disrespected Amir or anyone else and added that he would welcome the 28-year-old back into the national team with open arms.

“I am not disrespecting anyone and Amir is a quality bowler. He may have retired but I will welcome him in the side if he plays and performs to his best, despite all that has happened,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“When Amir retired from Tests, I always respected his decision.

“All I have said to Amir and also to Wahab (Riaz) that as a senior player, you have to lead the team just like Mohammad Hafeez has done, and you cannot be in survival mode.

“There is nothing in my heart against Amir, if he is in good form and it’s good for Pakistan then we will take him back.”

