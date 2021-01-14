Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that the squad for the South Africa series has not been confirmed yet.

With the series starting in two weeks’ time, Azam noted that he hasn’t even met Mohammad Wasim, who is the new chief selector.

The 26-year-old stated that once this happens, discussions will be held about who makes the cut and who doesn’t for the series against the Proteas, who will be visiting Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

“I have not met the new chief selector yet. We will decide the squad for the South Africa series after [a] consultation with the team management and selectors,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

