Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir was dropped because his performances have been subpar.

Amir expressed his frustration after being dropped for the recent tour of New Zealand and ultimately decided to announce his retirement from international cricket.

Amir alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

While Azam didn’t address Amir’s claims, he made it clear that if the 28-year-old regains his form and wants to play for Pakistan again, the door is always open for him.

“Mohammad Amir was dropped as his performances were not up to the mark. If he regains his form and continues to perform, then [the] selectors will definitely consider his return and talk to him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a home series against South Africa, who will be touring the country for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

