Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes it is unfair to place all the blame on him for the national team’s disappointing performances as of late.
Pakistan recently toured New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 before being whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series.
While he admitted that he has to shoulder some of the responsibility, Misbah made it clear that “we have to understand all factors behind [the] team’s defeat”.
“We have to understand all factors behind [the] team’s defeat. There can’t just be me behind the dipping in performances. Nothing will change if one person leaves the system but we must address all the problems realistically,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
Misbah will now appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee with bowling coach Waqar Younis.
There has been a lot of speculation regarding his future as head coach, with some reports saying he will be replaced after the South Africa series.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq hanging by a thread, Gary Kirsten and Andy Flower strong contenders to replace him as Pakistan head coach, reports say