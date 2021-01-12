Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes it is unfair to place all the blame on him for the national team’s disappointing performances as of late.

Pakistan recently toured New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 before being whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series.

While he admitted that he has to shoulder some of the responsibility, Misbah made it clear that “we have to understand all factors behind [the] team’s defeat”.

“We have to understand all factors behind [the] team’s defeat. There can’t just be me behind the dipping in performances. Nothing will change if one person leaves the system but we must address all the problems realistically,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Misbah will now appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee with bowling coach Waqar Younis.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding his future as head coach, with some reports saying he will be replaced after the South Africa series.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq hanging by a thread, Gary Kirsten and Andy Flower strong contenders to replace him as Pakistan head coach, reports say

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13975 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 70026 ( 70.08 % ) Steve Smith 3507 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4171 ( 4.17 % ) Kane Williamson 4537 ( 4.54 % ) Rashid Khan 593 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 170 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 1685 ( 1.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 333 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 265 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 658 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13975 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 70026 ( 70.08 % ) Steve Smith 3507 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4171 ( 4.17 % ) Kane Williamson 4537 ( 4.54 % ) Rashid Khan 593 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 170 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 1685 ( 1.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 333 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 265 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 658 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related