Fit and ready to go, Pakistan star determined to shine against South Africa

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made it clear that he is fit and ready to go ahead of the South Africa series.

Azam missed the entire series against New Zealand as he sustained a fractured right thumb prior to the three-match T20 series.

Without the 26-year-old, Pakistan lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

Admitting that it was tough to miss the series against the Black Caps, Azam is raring to get back into the swing of things when the Proteas come to Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

“It was disappointing to miss the matches against New Zealand because the team needed my services. However, I am now ready for the South Africa series and you will see me in action. I have also started practicing after completely recovering from the injury,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The whole team is excited for the series against South Africa. South Africa is a quality side and it will be a very important series for us.

“It is important to support the team during difficult times. I have full confidence in our bowlers and I am sure they will perform better in the coming series.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

