Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis expects the national team to do well in their upcoming series against South Africa.

Waqar’s comments come after Pakistan struggled during the tour of New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series.

He acknowledged that the team didn’t do themselves any favours with the number of catches they dropped and the no-balls they bowled, but is hoping for a more polished performance against the Proteas, who will be visiting Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

“I am proud of our bowlers. I have not come to hide from anything. The tour was tough. There were issues stemming from the coronavirus,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We played well in the first Test while in the second catch we dropped catches and had issues with the no-balls. We will perform well against South Africa. We will keep making progress in the future.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

