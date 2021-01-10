Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pace bowler Naseem Shah, opener Shan Masood and spin-bowling all-rounder Zafar Gohar are set to be dropped for the South Africa series, according to reports.

Geo Super reported that Pakistan will have seamer Hasan Ali, batsman Saud Shakeel and opener Imam-ul-Haq replace them.

This comes after the Naseem, Masood and Zafar struggled during the tour of New Zealand.

Naseem took four wickets in the two-Test series at an average of 73, while Masood scored 10 runs at an average of 2.50.

Zafar went wicketless in the one Test he played, but made 71 runs at an average of 35.50.

As for Hasan and Shakeel, they starred in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, while Imam was part of the squad that went to New Zealand, but didn’t play a single game as he sustained a fractured left thumb.

Hasan, who captained Central Punjab, finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Shakeel, meanwhile, was the second-highest run-scorer with 970 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

It was also reported that veteran batsman Asad Shafiq won’t be picked, even though he had a strong campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Shafiq, who was dropped for the New Zealand series, captained Sindh in the competition and accumulated 748 runs in 10 games, which included two hundreds and five half-centuries, at an average of 53.42.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa will be a historic one as it will be the first time the Proteas are visiting the country in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Blind leading the blind, Pakistan all-rounder on Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and rest of the coaching staff

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13497 ( 14.01 % ) Babar Azam 67710 ( 70.29 % ) Steve Smith 3343 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4046 ( 4.2 % ) Kane Williamson 4172 ( 4.33 % ) Rashid Khan 571 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 157 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 1618 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 319 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 256 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 641 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13497 ( 14.01 % ) Babar Azam 67710 ( 70.29 % ) Steve Smith 3343 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4046 ( 4.2 % ) Kane Williamson 4172 ( 4.33 % ) Rashid Khan 571 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 157 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 1618 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 319 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 256 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 641 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related