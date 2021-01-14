Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis admitted he has been very impressed with teenage seamer Naseem Shah and called him a fast learner.
Waqar praised Naseem even though the 17-year-old failed to have a major impact during the recent tour of New Zealand.
In the two-Test series, he took four wickets at an average of 73.
Nonetheless, Waqar is backing him to turn things around and perform well in the upcoming series against South Africa, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.
“Naseem Shah has performed well at home and has also taken a hat-trick. He is learning fast. Other bowlers have also had massive improvements despite the epidemic,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“We try to prepare the players for the tough circumstances of Test cricket but the conditions did not allow us to fully prepare them.”
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
