Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis admitted he has been very impressed with teenage seamer Naseem Shah and called him a fast learner.

Waqar praised Naseem even though the 17-year-old failed to have a major impact during the recent tour of New Zealand.

In the two-Test series, he took four wickets at an average of 73.

Nonetheless, Waqar is backing him to turn things around and perform well in the upcoming series against South Africa, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

“Naseem Shah has performed well at home and has also taken a hat-trick. He is learning fast. Other bowlers have also had massive improvements despite the epidemic,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We try to prepare the players for the tough circumstances of Test cricket but the conditions did not allow us to fully prepare them.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Absolutely brilliant, Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan player who could make his debut in the South Africa series

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14021 ( 14 % ) Babar Azam 70188 ( 70.07 % ) Steve Smith 3516 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4180 ( 4.17 % ) Kane Williamson 4551 ( 4.54 % ) Rashid Khan 596 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 172 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 1689 ( 1.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 335 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 265 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 660 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14021 ( 14 % ) Babar Azam 70188 ( 70.07 % ) Steve Smith 3516 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4180 ( 4.17 % ) Kane Williamson 4551 ( 4.54 % ) Rashid Khan 596 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 172 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 1689 ( 1.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 335 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 265 ( 0.26 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 660 ( 0.66 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related