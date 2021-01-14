Don’t drop them, Latif wants Pakistan duo retained for South Africa series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes batsmen Shan Masood and Haris Sohail should be retained for the upcoming series against South Africa.

The duo failed to have an impact in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand as Masood scored 10 runs in two Tests at an average of 2.50, while Haris accumulated 28 runs at an average of seven.

Despite their dismal performance, Latif wants Masood and Haris to be given another chance.

“If the newcomers, who replace Shan Masood and Haris Sohail, perform well against South Africa at home but are not able to do that away from home, then what will you do? I think Shan and Haris should be retained for upcoming South Africa series so that they can regain their form and confidence,” Latif said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

