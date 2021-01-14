Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan has said ex-fast bowler Umar Gul was the “best choice” as bowling coach.

Gul will join the franchise for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He will replace iconic Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who is currently the head coach of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We looked at both local and foreign options and felt that Gul will prove to be the best choice for us because of his understanding of modern day cricket,” Moin was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He dominated the best players of the world in T20 format so he would be a perfect guide to our bowling group.

“I would also like to wish best of luck to Razzaq for his future assignments as he served the team really well.”

Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar added: “Gul will bring in his wealth of experience and his appointment will prove very beneficial for the likes of speedsters Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari.

“He ruled the T20 format for years so we couldn’t have asked for a better replacement and it’s like a family member returning to the team. I also want to thank Razzaq for his exceptional services over the years.”

Gul, who represented the Gladiators in the first two seasons of the PSL, expressed his delight at joining the franchise and is excited to work with the young talented bowlers they have.

“I’m thrilled to join one of the best PSL franchises in Quetta Gladiators. They have some amazing young bowlers and I can’t wait to work with them. I want to thank Nadeem Omar and Moin Khan for believing in me and giving me this massive opportunity,” the 36-year-old said.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t only blame me, Misbah-ul-Haq refuses to take full responsibility for Pakistan’s disappointing performances

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 151 ( 7.39 % ) Karachi Kings 487 ( 23.83 % ) Lahore Qalandars 459 ( 22.46 % ) Multan Sultans 139 ( 6.8 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 208 ( 10.18 % ) Quetta Gladiators 600 ( 29.35 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 151 ( 7.39 % ) Karachi Kings 487 ( 23.83 % ) Lahore Qalandars 459 ( 22.46 % ) Multan Sultans 139 ( 6.8 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 208 ( 10.18 % ) Quetta Gladiators 600 ( 29.35 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related