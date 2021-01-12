Faster than 150 kph, Pakistan seamer enters super quick territory in BBL

Posted on by
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf bowled faster than 150 kph when playing for the Melbourne Stars in their BBL match against the Adelaide Strikers

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf bowled at 150.2 kph when playing for the Melbourne Stars in their BBL match against the Adelaide Strikers

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf bowled a delivery that was clocked at 150.2 kph in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Monday.

This occurred when Rauf was playing for the Melbourne Stars in their match against the Adelaide Strikers.

The 27-year-old finished with figures of 1-33 off three overs, dismissing Jonathan Wells for 36 in the process.

However, his efforts went in vain as the Strikers ended up winning the match by five wickets.

Rauf recently featured for Pakistan in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, where he claimed five wickets at an average of 22.40.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t only blame me, Misbah-ul-Haq refuses to take full responsibility for Pakistan’s disappointing performances

Coming Soon
Which BBL team do you support?
Which BBL team do you support?
Which BBL team do you support?

Leave a Reply