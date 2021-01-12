Faster than 150 kph, Pakistan seamer enters super quick territory in BBL

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf bowled a delivery that was clocked at 150.2 kph in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Monday.
This occurred when Rauf was playing for the Melbourne Stars in their match against the Adelaide Strikers.
.@HarisRauf14 bowled 150.2 KM/H delivery today against Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League.#Cricket #Pakistan #HarisRauf #PCB #MelbourneStars #BBL10 #Australia pic.twitter.com/ISmsUEqzia
— Khel Shel (@khelshel) January 11, 2021
The 27-year-old finished with figures of 1-33 off three overs, dismissing Jonathan Wells for 36 in the process.
However, his efforts went in vain as the Strikers ended up winning the match by five wickets.
Rauf recently featured for Pakistan in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, where he claimed five wickets at an average of 22.40.
