Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez admitted that he has been really impressed with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsman Kamran Ghulam.

Ghulam was in scorching hot form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The 25-year-old accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

He even made scores of 76 and 108 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Central Punjab, which ended as a tie.

“Congratulations and best wishes Kamran Ghulam,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Following his outstanding performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Ghulam is expected to be picked for the upcoming series against South Africa, which will see the Proteas tour Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

