Pakistan finisher Danish Aziz has said that he is excited to be part of the Karachi Kings for this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He was picked by the Kings in the silver category of the PSL draft on Sunday.

Aziz made a name for himself in last year’s National T20 Cup, where he scored 220 runs in nine games for Sindh, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 73.33 and a strike-rate of 154.92.

The 25-year-old, who recently toured New Zealand with the Shaheens, will no doubt be looking to replicate the success he had in the National T20 Cup during PSL 6.

“Excited to join the Karachi Kings family once again. Super excited for the PSL,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

