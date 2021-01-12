Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Balochistan batsman Azeem Ghumman has backed big-hitter Azam Khan to “rock again” in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Azam, the son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan, was retained by the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 6.
In last year’s PSL, Azam scored 150 runs in nine matches for the Gladiators, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 18.75 and a strike-rate of 130.43.
He also played for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and accumulated 268 runs in 11 games, which included two fifties, at an average of 26.80 and a strike-rate of 168.55.
Azam’s most recent T20 action came in the Lanka Premier League, where he represented the Galle Gladiators and amassed 215 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 55, at an average of 30.71 and a strike-rate of 186.95.
U will rock again jiggle
— Azeem Ghumman (@azeemghumman) January 9, 2021
“You will rock again jiggle,” Ghumman said on Twitter.
PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.
