Pakistan and Karachi Kings batsman Zeeshan Malik is confident of having a stellar Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign alongside Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan.

Zeeshan was picked by the Kings in the silver category of the PSL draft on Sunday.

The 24-year-old fared well in last year’s National T20 Cup as he amassed 305 runs in nine matches for Northern, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 33.88 and a strike-rate of 136.77.

Excited to join Kings team and thanks to @KarachiKingsARY & @wasimakramlive for believing in me Looking forward to have a great season with the likes of @babarazam258 & @SharjeelLeo14 https://t.co/y8aNob3bnu — Zeeshan Malik (@hyzeemalik) January 10, 2021

“Excited to join Kings team and thanks to Karachi Kings and Wasim Akram for believing in me. Looking forward to have a great season with the likes of Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan,” he said on Twitter.

In last year’s PSL, Azam finished as the top run-scorer with 473 runs in 12 matches, which included five fifties, at an average of 59.12 and a strike-rate of 124.14.

As for Sharjeel, he accumulated 216 runs in 12 games, which included a top score of 74 not out, at an average of 21.60 and a strike-rate of 137.57.

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 93 ( 8.67 % ) Karachi Kings 291 ( 27.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 275 ( 25.63 % ) Multan Sultans 85 ( 7.92 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 127 ( 11.84 % ) Quetta Gladiators 202 ( 18.83 % ) Back

