Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan and Karachi Kings batsman Zeeshan Malik is confident of having a stellar Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign alongside Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan.
Zeeshan was picked by the Kings in the silver category of the PSL draft on Sunday.
The 24-year-old fared well in last year’s National T20 Cup as he amassed 305 runs in nine matches for Northern, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 33.88 and a strike-rate of 136.77.
Excited to join Kings team and thanks to @KarachiKingsARY & @wasimakramlive for believing in me Looking forward to have a great season with the likes of @babarazam258 & @SharjeelLeo14 https://t.co/y8aNob3bnu
— Zeeshan Malik (@hyzeemalik) January 10, 2021
“Excited to join Kings team and thanks to Karachi Kings and Wasim Akram for believing in me. Looking forward to have a great season with the likes of Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan,” he said on Twitter.
In last year’s PSL, Azam finished as the top run-scorer with 473 runs in 12 matches, which included five fifties, at an average of 59.12 and a strike-rate of 124.14.
As for Sharjeel, he accumulated 216 runs in 12 games, which included a top score of 74 not out, at an average of 21.60 and a strike-rate of 137.57.
ALSO CHECK OUT: The poster boy of Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Hafeez on 26-year-old player reaching for the stars