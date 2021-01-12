Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has admitted that he is excited to be representing Islamabad United in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He was drafted by the franchise in the silver category of the draft on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who recently captained the Shaheens during the tour of New Zealand, played for the Multan Sultans in last year’s PSL.

In the two matches he played, Rohail scored 38 runs at an average of 19.

He also played in the National T20 Cup and accumulated 90 runs in 11 matches for Northern at an average of 18 and a strike-rate of 147.54.

Since the talented teenager hails from Islamabad, he is excited to be playing for his home team.

Back to my home team @IsbUnited thnxs for the management looking forward to it👍❤️ — Rohail Nazir (@rohailnazir9) January 10, 2021

“Back to my home team Islamabad United. Thanks [to] the management, looking forward to it,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Blind leading the blind, Pakistan all-rounder on Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and rest of the coaching staff

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 93 ( 8.67 % ) Karachi Kings 291 ( 27.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 275 ( 25.63 % ) Multan Sultans 85 ( 7.92 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 127 ( 11.84 % ) Quetta Gladiators 202 ( 18.83 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 93 ( 8.67 % ) Karachi Kings 291 ( 27.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 275 ( 25.63 % ) Multan Sultans 85 ( 7.92 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 127 ( 11.84 % ) Quetta Gladiators 202 ( 18.83 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related