Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood expressed his excitement at the fact that he will be representing the Multan Sultans in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Maqsood was picked by the franchise in the silver category of the PSL draft on Sunday.

Since he hails from Multan, the 33-year-old admitted that he is over the moon to be playing for his home team.

“Back to my home team, thank you Multan Sultans for the [opportunity],” he said on Twitter.

In the National T20 Cup last year, Maqsood finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 393 runs in 12 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 32.75 and a strike-rate of 167.94.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

