Back in action, Pakistan duo start training ahead of South Africa series

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have started training again ahead of the South Africa series.

The duo were part of the Pakistan team that toured New Zealand, but neither of them played a single game as Azam suffered a fractured right thumb, while Imam suffered the same injury, but only on his left hand.

As reported by the Daily Jang and quoted by Geo Super, both players have since recovered and have resumed practicing, which will be a big boost for Pakistan ahead of their clash with the Proteas, who will be visiting the country for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

