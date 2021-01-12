Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Rising star Mohammad Ilyas has vowed to give nothing less than 100 percent in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Ilyas was picked by the Karachi Kings in the silver category of the PSL draft on Sunday.
The 21-year-old pace bowler previously played for the Multan Sultans and took eight wickets in nine matches in last year’s tournament at an average of 21.12.
“ALHAMDULILLAH picked by Karachi Kings. Thanks to [the] management for picking me. I will give my hundred percent to meet your expectations,” he said on Twitter.
PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.
