Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Rising star Mohammad Ilyas has vowed to give nothing less than 100 percent in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ilyas was picked by the Karachi Kings in the silver category of the PSL draft on Sunday.

The 21-year-old pace bowler previously played for the Multan Sultans and took eight wickets in nine matches in last year’s tournament at an average of 21.12.

“ALHAMDULILLAH picked by Karachi Kings. Thanks to [the] management for picking me. I will give my hundred percent to meet your expectations,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to pay back the faith put in me, Pakistan cricketer’s son eyes strong PSL 6 campaign

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 93 ( 8.67 % ) Karachi Kings 291 ( 27.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 275 ( 25.63 % ) Multan Sultans 85 ( 7.92 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 127 ( 11.84 % ) Quetta Gladiators 202 ( 18.83 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 93 ( 8.67 % ) Karachi Kings 291 ( 27.12 % ) Lahore Qalandars 275 ( 25.63 % ) Multan Sultans 85 ( 7.92 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 127 ( 11.84 % ) Quetta Gladiators 202 ( 18.83 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related