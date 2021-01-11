Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan power-hitter Azam Khan is determined to have a strong campaign in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam was retained by the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 6 and wants to repay the faith invested in him by the franchise.

In particular, the 22-year-old son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Moin Khan thanked Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar for “believing in me when no one else believed in me”.

“Happy to be a part of Quetta Gladiators once again for the 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League, I would like to thank Nadeem Omar sir for believing in me when no one else believed in me, can’t wait for the season to start,” he said on Twitter.

In last year’s PSL, Azam scored 150 runs in nine matches for the Gladiators, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 18.75 and a strike-rate of 130.43.

He also played for Sindh in the National T20 Cup and accumulated 268 runs in 11 games, which included two fifties, at an average of 26.80 and a strike-rate of 168.55.

Azam’s most recent T20 action came in the Lanka Premier League, where he represented the Galle Gladiators and amassed 215 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 55, at an average of 30.71 and a strike-rate of 186.95.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

