Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir said there are many more awards to come for him

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has said that there will be many more awards to come after he was named Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Awards.

Rohail is considered to be a future star by many and even captained the Shaheens during the recently-concluded tour of New Zealand.

The 19-year-old struck a superb century against New Zealand A in a four-day game in Whangarei and also smashed an unbeaten 69 against Canterbury in a T20 match.

“Many more to come IN SHA ALLAH thanks to [the] Almighty Allah,” he said on Twitter.

