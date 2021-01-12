Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir has said that there will be many more awards to come after he was named Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Awards.

Rohail is considered to be a future star by many and even captained the Shaheens during the recently-concluded tour of New Zealand.

The 19-year-old struck a superb century against New Zealand A in a four-day game in Whangarei and also smashed an unbeaten 69 against Canterbury in a T20 match.

Many more to come IN SHA ALLAH THNXS TO ALMIGHTY ALLAH❤️ — Rohail Nazir (@rohailnazir9) January 2, 2021

“Many more to come IN SHA ALLAH thanks to [the] Almighty Allah,” he said on Twitter.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13975 ( 13.99 % ) Babar Azam 70026 ( 70.08 % ) Steve Smith 3507 ( 3.51 % ) Ben Stokes 4171 ( 4.17 % ) Kane Williamson 4537 ( 4.54 % ) Rashid Khan 593 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 170 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 1685 ( 1.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 333 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 265 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 658 ( 0.66 % )

