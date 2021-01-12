Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan has said he is looking to have “a great season” in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The star spinner has never played in the tournament before, but is set to make his debut next month after being selected by the Lahore Qalandars in the platinum category of the PSL draft on Sunday.

“I’m super excited to be part of the PSL this year and play for Lahore Qalandars. Will be a totally different experience for me, first time [playing] PSL. Looking forward for a great season ahead, see you soon Qalandars,” he sad on Twitter.

Rashid is arguably the best T20 bowler in the world as in his T20 International career, he has taken 89 wickets in 48 matches at an average of 12.62 and an economy rate of 6.14.

Overall, he has featured in 247 T20 matches and claimed 343 wickets at an average of 17.37 and an economy rate of 6.28.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

