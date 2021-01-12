Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Teenage all-rounder Qasim Akram said he is “grateful and excited” to be part of the Karachi Kings team for this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 18-year-old prospect was selected by the franchise from the emerging category during the PSL draft on Sunday.

He featured in the National T20 Cup last year and scored 72 runs in 10 matches for Central Punjab at an average of 14.40 and a strike-rate of 150.

Alhamdulilah, can’t thank Almighty enough. Extremely grateful and excited to be part of #KingsFamily! Looking forward to it! @KarachiKingsARY #HBLPSL6 https://t.co/pHyO4tMw4A — Qasim Akram (@qasim_akram1122) January 10, 2021

“Alhamdulilah, can’t thank [the] Almighty enough. Extremely grateful and excited to be part of [the] Kings family! Looking forward to it!” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

