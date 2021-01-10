Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is hanging on to his job by a threat, according to recent reports.

As reported by Geo Super, Gary Kirsten and Andy Flower are reportedly among the names being considered to replace Misbah.

This comes after Pakistan’s disappointing tour of New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series.

It is understood that the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee, headed by Saleem Yousuf, will meet in the next 10 days to discuss about Misbah’s future.

“The Cricket Committee headed by Saleem Yousuf will consider [the] team’s poor performance in New Zealand. As the committee’s recommendations hold importance so it will suggest what should be done for better performance of the team in future. However, the recommendations would be placed before the PCB chairman for final approval. The coaches’ performance would also be considered,” a PCB source said.

“The chances of reshuffling in team management, especially the head coach, look strong. But when it comes to hiring a foreign coach you need to follow the PEPRA Rules as these require [a] one-month process that includes advertisement and other formalities. But we have to wait for the recommendations of [the] Cricket Committee and then [the] PCB chairman’s decision.”

The source said that Misbah and some of the senior players in the team may be asked to appear before the Cricket Committee to share their thoughts on what went wrong during the New Zealand tour.

“Some officials including [the] head coach and senior players may be asked to appear before the committee to give their point of view as [to] what went wrong during the series,” the source said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Zafar Gohar out, Hasan Ali, Saud Shakeel, Imam-ul-Haq in for Pakistan’s series against South Africa, according to reports

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13497 ( 14.01 % ) Babar Azam 67717 ( 70.29 % ) Steve Smith 3343 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4047 ( 4.2 % ) Kane Williamson 4172 ( 4.33 % ) Rashid Khan 572 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 157 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 1618 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 319 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 256 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 641 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13497 ( 14.01 % ) Babar Azam 67717 ( 70.29 % ) Steve Smith 3343 ( 3.47 % ) Ben Stokes 4047 ( 4.2 % ) Kane Williamson 4172 ( 4.33 % ) Rashid Khan 572 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 157 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 1618 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 319 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 256 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 641 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related