Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood believes that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, bowling coach Waqar Younis and the rest of the coaching staff lack “any vision” whatsoever.
Mahmood, who used to be Pakistan’s bowling coach, made the comments after the national team’s disappointing tour of New Zealand.
The men in green lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the two-Test series that followed.
The 45-year-old noted that Pakistan have a lot of talented players, but “no one is guiding them towards the right path”.
“I don’t see any vision [from the] current team management. The talent is there but no one is guiding them towards the right path. Selection I guess needs to be transparent here to give ample chances to performers,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
He added that captain Babar Azam’s absence was another reason Pakistan struggled throughout the tour.
Azam suffered a fractured right thumb and missed both the T20 and Test series.
“Babar’s absence was another reason behind this performance,” Mahmood said.
Pakistan will now face South Africa on home soil, and Mahmood is hoping to see the men in green shine on home soil.
The series is a historic one as it marks the first time South Africa will be visiting Pakistan in 14 years.
“I hope things get better for Pakistan in the upcoming series,” Mahmood said.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
