Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi director of cricket Mohammad Akram has admitted that David Miller and Sherfane Rutherford are “lethal” and “explosive” players.

This comes after the Zalmi picked both players during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft on Sunday.

Miller, who plays for South Africa, was selected from the platinum category, while Rutherford, who is West Indian, was chosen from the diamond category.

“We had come to the draft with an aim to strengthen our middle order and I am pleased that we were able to lock David Miller and Sherfane Rutherford,” Akram was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Miller is one of the most lethal and finest finishers of the game, while Sherfane is an explosive batsman with a wide range of shots who can also bowl.

“These two picks, supported by Mujeeb Ur Rehman, will improve the overall outlook of our side and we’ll be a more dominant side in the upcoming event.”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Peshawar Zalmi draft picks: Abrar Ahmed (emerging), Amad Butt (gold), David Miller (platinum) Imam-ul-Haq (silver), Liam Livingstone (gold), Mohammad Amir Khan (supplementary), Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa (all silver), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (diamond), Ravi Bopara (supplementary), Saqib Mahmood (silver), Sherfane Rutherford (diamond), Umaid Asif (silver)

Players Peshawar Zalmi retained: Haider Ali (gold); Kamran Akmal (diamond, successful relegation request); Liam Livingstone (gold); Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz (both platinum)

ALSO CHECK OUT: Eyes firmly fixed on playing for Pakistan, 22-year-old talent picked in PSL 6 draft says

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 15 ( 8.82 % ) Karachi Kings 38 ( 22.35 % ) Lahore Qalandars 48 ( 28.24 % ) Multan Sultans 17 ( 10 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 35 ( 20.59 % ) Quetta Gladiators 17 ( 10 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 15 ( 8.82 % ) Karachi Kings 38 ( 22.35 % ) Lahore Qalandars 48 ( 28.24 % ) Multan Sultans 17 ( 10 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 35 ( 20.59 % ) Quetta Gladiators 17 ( 10 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related