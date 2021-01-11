Safe to say I’ve been on fire, Pakistan player starting to make his name known says

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani said he has been on fire

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani: “This has been a very good season for me”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dhani admitted that he was very pleased with his performance in the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Dhani catapulted himself into the spotlight with strong bowling performances for Sindh.

Overall, he took 26 wickets in seven matches at an average of 31.19.

“This has been a very good season for me as I started off with 6 wickets in 4 games for Sindh 2nd XI in the National T20 Cup, then took 17 wickets in 5 matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Sindh 2nd XI. But the highlight of the season was my promotion to the First XI from Round 4 of the tournament where I picked up 26 wickets in 7 games,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The 22-year-old’s efforts in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy earned him a Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract as he was picked by the Multan Sultans in the Emerging Category during the draft on Sunday.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

