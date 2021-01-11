Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dhani admitted that he was very pleased with his performance in the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Dhani catapulted himself into the spotlight with strong bowling performances for Sindh.

Overall, he took 26 wickets in seven matches at an average of 31.19.

“This has been a very good season for me as I started off with 6 wickets in 4 games for Sindh 2nd XI in the National T20 Cup, then took 17 wickets in 5 matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Sindh 2nd XI. But the highlight of the season was my promotion to the First XI from Round 4 of the tournament where I picked up 26 wickets in 7 games,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The 22-year-old’s efforts in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy earned him a Pakistan Super League (PSL) contract as he was picked by the Multan Sultans in the Emerging Category during the draft on Sunday.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

