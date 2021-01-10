Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Shahnawaz Dhani has revealed that his late father didn’t like it when he played tape ball cricket.

Dhani noted that he started playing tape ball cricket when he was 10, but his father wanted him to concentrate on his studies and become a government officer.

“I grew up in a village near Larkana where we really didn’t have many opportunities to play cricket in any organized way,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We did have a huge following for tape ball cricket and the passion for the game in our village was absolutely unbelievable.

“As for me, I would watch cricket on TV and always be interested in matches being shown there and based on that interest, started to play tape ball cricket from the age of 10. My late father was not very happy with me playing tape ball and always wanted me to concentrate on studies as he didn’t see much of a future in this game and he wanted me to become a government officer.

“So, I concentrated on studies and completed a BComm degree before I could really get into professional cricket.”

The 22-year-old’s comments come after he did well for Sindh in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Dhani took 26 wickets in seven matches at an average of 31.19.

