Former Pakistan seamer and Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed has said there is no question that Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is a match-winner.

His comments come after the Qalandars drafted Rashid in the platinum category of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft on Sunday.

In addition to Rashid, Javed was also glad to regain the services of England all-rounder Samit Patel.

“I am delighted to have scooped a match-winner in Rashid Khan, but Samit Patel’s pick is something that gave me the most satisfaction,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Our team combination over the past few events has been around Samit and I was a bit worried that he may be picked by some other side after we were unable to retain him.”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Lahore Qalandars’ draft picks: Ahmed Danyal (supplementary), Maaz Khan (emerging), Mohammad Faizan (silver), Joe Denly (supplementary), Rashid Khan (platinum), Samit Patel (gold), Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha (both silver), Zaid Alam (emerging), Zeeshan Ashraf (silver)

Players Lahore Qalandars retained: Ben Dunk (gold); David Wiese (diamond); Dilbar Hussain (gold); Fakhar Zaman (diamond, brand ambassador); Haris Rauf (diamond); Mohammad Hafeez; Shaheen Shah Afridi (both platinum) and Sohail Akhtar (silver, successful relegation request)

