Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said pace bowler Hasan Ali has been in dangerous form as of late.

Ajmal’s comments come after Islamabad United used a wildcard to draft Hasan for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hasan made his comeback in the recently-concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

“The draft has gone exactly the way we had hoped for. We picked Hasan Ali, who is in excellent form and will strengthen our bowling that now comprises Faheem Ashraf, Lewis Gregory, Musa Khan, Reece Topley, Shadab Khan and Zafar Gohar,” Ajmal, who is Islamabad United’s assistant coach, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We then opted for two wicketkeeper-batsmen in Phil Salt and Rohail Nazir. Overall, we are happy with our selections and hopefully these will reflect in our performances.”

With Hasan having found a new home for PSL 6 as he previously played for the Peshawar Zalmi, he will also be hoping to be picked for Pakistan’s upcoming series against South Africa, which will see the Proteas visit the country for the first time in 14 years.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Islamabad United’s draft picks: Hasan Ali (platinum – picked via a wildcard), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah (emerging), Akif Javed (supplementary), Chris Jordon (supplementary), Iftikhar Ahmed (silver), Lewis Gregory (diamond), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (emerging), Phil Salt (gold), Rohail Nazir, Reece Topley (both silver)

Players Islamabad United retained: Alex Hales (Platinum, traded from Karachi Kings), Asif Ali (gold), Colin Munro (diamond), Faheem Ashraf (diamond), Hussain Talat (gold, brand ambassador), Musa Khan (silver, successful relegation request), Shadab Khan (platinum), Zafar Gohar (silver, successful relegation request)

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Zafar Gohar out, Hasan Ali, Saud Shakeel, Imam-ul-Haq in for Pakistan’s series against South Africa, according to reports

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 15 ( 8.82 % ) Karachi Kings 38 ( 22.35 % ) Lahore Qalandars 48 ( 28.24 % ) Multan Sultans 17 ( 10 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 35 ( 20.59 % ) Quetta Gladiators 17 ( 10 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 15 ( 8.82 % ) Karachi Kings 38 ( 22.35 % ) Lahore Qalandars 48 ( 28.24 % ) Multan Sultans 17 ( 10 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 35 ( 20.59 % ) Quetta Gladiators 17 ( 10 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related