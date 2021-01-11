Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan said there is no doubt that West Indies opener Chris Gayle can win games single-handedly.

This comes after the Gladiators drafted Gayle in the platinum category of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft on Sunday.

Moin noted that the team were particularly interested in securing the services of Gayle after Australia all-rounder Shane Watson retired.

“We welcome Tom Banton and Chris Gayle to the Gladiators side. We were particularly keen to have Gayle following the retirement of Shane Watson as we wanted someone who is highly experienced and a match-winner in our ranks,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We didn’t have an event to remember last year, but with the players we have selected for the upcoming event, I remain confident that we will bounce back strongly.”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Quetta Gladiators’ draft picks: Abdul Nasir (silver), Arish Ali Khan (emerging), Cameron Delport (silver), Chris Gayle (platinum), Dale Steyn (supplementary), Qais Ahmed (silver), Saim Ayub (emerging) Tom Banton (platinum), Usman Khan (supplementary), Usman Shinwari (gold) and Zahid Mahmood (silver, brand ambassador)

Players Quetta Gladiators retained: Anwar Ali (silver, successful relegation request); Azam Khan (gold); Ben Cutting (diamond); Mohammad Hasnain (diamond); Mohammad Nawaz (diamond); Naseem Shah (gold); Sarfaraz Ahmed (platinum) and Zahid Mahmood (silver, brand ambassador)

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 15 ( 8.82 % ) Karachi Kings 38 ( 22.35 % ) Lahore Qalandars 48 ( 28.24 % ) Multan Sultans 17 ( 10 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 35 ( 20.59 % ) Quetta Gladiators 17 ( 10 % ) Back

