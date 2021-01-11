Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has said the Karachi Kings are a formidable side heading into the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wasim, who is the franchise’s director of cricket, admitted that he was pleased with the way the draft went on Sunday.

The Kings won last year’s tournament and will no doubt be looking to defend their title in PSL 6.

“I am very pleased with the way the draft went as we picked almost all the players we wanted to,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “The thought was to have a balanced side and try to cover all bases with players who are good finishers.

“Overall, I am very happy with the players we have roped in and I am confident we will be a formidable side in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021.”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Karachi Kings’ draft picks: Chadwick Walton (gold), Dan Christian (diamond), Danish Aziz (silver), Joe Clarke (silver), Mohammad Nabi (diamond), Mohammad Ilyas (silver), Noor Ahmed (supplementary), Qasim Akram (emerging), Zeeshan Malik (silver)

Players Karachi Kings retained: Aamer Yamin (gold); Arshad Iqbal (emerging); Babar Azam (platinum); Colin Ingram (platinum, traded from Islamabad United); Imad Wasim (diamond, successful relation request); Mohammad Amir (platinum); Sharjeel Khan gold) and Waqas Maqsood (silver, brand ambassador)

