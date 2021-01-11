I am perfectly all right, Pakistan all-rounder says after crashing his car

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has confirmed that he is “perfectly all right” after crashing his car.

The incident occurred when Malik was returning back to his hotel after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft on Sunday.

The 38-year-old crashed his car into a food truck and was subsequently taken back to his hotel by fielding coach Abdul Majeed.

“I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and [the] Almighty has been extremely benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who’ve reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care,” he said on Twitter.

Malik was retained by the Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

