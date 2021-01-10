Scared cowards, Mohammad Asif says Pakistan players are yes-men

Mohammad Asif said the Pakistan players are scared cowards and nothing more than yes-men

Mohammad Asif: “A true player has his own ego; he won’t entirely listen to [the] team management”

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif has accused the national player of being nothing more than yes-men.

He said they listen to and follow everything that is told to them by the team management and seem to be too afraid to voice their own opinions.

“A true player has his own ego; he won’t entirely listen to [the] team management,” Asif said on a YouTube show hosted by former Pakistan cricketers Shahnawaz Khan and Shahid Nazir as quoted by Geo Super.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

