The king of all-rounders, Hafeez believes Pakistan legend is the best

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has named former captain Imran Khan as his favourite all-rounder of all time.
Hafeez made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.
He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.
In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.
He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.
