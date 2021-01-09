The king of all-rounders, Hafeez believes Pakistan legend is the best

Posted on by
Mohammad Hafeez crowned Imran Khan the king of all-rounders

Mohammad Hafeez picked Imran Khan as his favourite all-rounder of all time

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has named former captain Imran Khan as his favourite all-rounder of all time.

Hafeez made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Get him in the ODI team immediately, Shoaib Akhtar on entertaining Pakistan big-hitter

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply