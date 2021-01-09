I’m not coming back, Pakistan power-hitter says no to Test return

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has made it clear that he has no intentions of returning to Test cricket.
Hafeez retired from Test cricket in 2018 and is currently an integral part of Pakistan’s limited overs squads.
He recently accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.
He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.
Alham du Lillah m satisfied from my Test career & moved on
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 5, 2021
“Alham du Lillah I’m satisfied from my Test career and moved on,” the 40-year-old said on Twitter.
Hafeez represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and scored 3,652 runs, which included 10 centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 37.64. He also took 53 wickets at an average of 34.11.
