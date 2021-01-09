A glorious player, Hafeez on Pakistan batsman who was incredibly classy

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Hafeez revealed that Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar is one of his favourite players of all time.

Anwar, who is regarded as one of the most stylish batsmen Pakistan ever produced, played 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

In addition to Anwar, Hafeez named West Indies legend Brian Lara as his other favourite cricketer.

Lara represented his country in 131 Tests and amassed 11,953 runs, including 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 52.88.

But, he will forever be remembered as the man who single-handedly tore England apart after he scored 400 not out against them in 2004, which to this day still remains the record for the highest individual score in a Test match.

The 51-year-old also featured in 299 ODIs, where he scored 10,405 runs, which included 19 hundreds and 63 fifties, at an average of 40.48.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is Pakistan’s golden boy, Shoaib Akhtar on 26-year-old batsman constantly reaching new heights

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1449 ( 22.17 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 85 ( 1.3 % ) Shane Warne 88 ( 1.35 % ) Brian Lara 877 ( 13.42 % ) Ricky Ponting 209 ( 3.2 % ) Viv Richards 507 ( 7.76 % ) Jacques Kallis 167 ( 2.55 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 294 ( 4.5 % ) Wasim Akram 2577 ( 39.42 % ) Glenn McGrath 52 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 232 ( 3.55 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1449 ( 22.17 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 85 ( 1.3 % ) Shane Warne 88 ( 1.35 % ) Brian Lara 877 ( 13.42 % ) Ricky Ponting 209 ( 3.2 % ) Viv Richards 507 ( 7.76 % ) Jacques Kallis 167 ( 2.55 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 294 ( 4.5 % ) Wasim Akram 2577 ( 39.42 % ) Glenn McGrath 52 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 232 ( 3.55 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related