Iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should be included in the Pakistan ODI team.

Hafeez has not represented Pakistan in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup.

Akhtar’s comments come after Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the recent three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

He is an asset. Use his experience as long as you can. He should definitely play ODIs as well. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

“He is an asset. Use his experience as long as you can. He should definitely play ODIs as well,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

