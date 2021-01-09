Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan’s best bowler in all three formats of the game.

Afridi is only 20 years old, but has already established himself as the pace spearhead in all three formats for Pakistan.

So far, he has taken 41 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 33.02 and 45 wickets in 22 ODIs at an average of 21.64.

As for his T20 International career, Afridi has claimed 22 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 23.77.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi for Pakistan,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The poster boy of Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Hafeez on 26-year-old player reaching for the stars

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13079 ( 14.05 % ) Babar Azam 65593 ( 70.44 % ) Steve Smith 3208 ( 3.45 % ) Ben Stokes 3956 ( 4.25 % ) Kane Williamson 3855 ( 4.14 % ) Rashid Khan 541 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 135 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1568 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 311 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 248 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 624 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13079 ( 14.05 % ) Babar Azam 65593 ( 70.44 % ) Steve Smith 3208 ( 3.45 % ) Ben Stokes 3956 ( 4.25 % ) Kane Williamson 3855 ( 4.14 % ) Rashid Khan 541 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 135 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 1568 ( 1.68 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 311 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 248 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 624 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related