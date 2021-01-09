Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan’s best bowler in all three formats of the game.
Afridi is only 20 years old, but has already established himself as the pace spearhead in all three formats for Pakistan.
So far, he has taken 41 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 33.02 and 45 wickets in 22 ODIs at an average of 21.64.
As for his T20 International career, Afridi has claimed 22 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 23.77.
@iShaheenAfridi for Pakistan
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 5, 2021
“Shaheen Shah Afridi for Pakistan,” Hafeez said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: The poster boy of Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Hafeez on 26-year-old player reaching for the stars
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?