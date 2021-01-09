Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was asked about the best coach he has played under, but chose neither Mickey Arthur nor Misbah-ul-Haq.
Instead of choosing any other head coach Pakistan has had during his illustrious international career, Hafeez chose himself as the best coach.
Myself
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 5, 2021
The 40-year-old recently accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.
He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.
