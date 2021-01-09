Not Mickey Arthur or Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez reveals the best coach he’s played under

Posted on by
Mohammad Hafeez didn't choose Mickey Arthur or Misbah-ul-Haq as the best head coach

Mohammad Hafeez chose himself as the best head coach

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was asked about the best coach he has played under, but chose neither Mickey Arthur nor Misbah-ul-Haq.

Instead of choosing any other head coach Pakistan has had during his illustrious international career, Hafeez chose himself as the best coach.

The 40-year-old recently accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Super duper star, Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan player who can hit balls out of the ground with ease

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply