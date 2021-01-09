Don’t think I will become a professional golfer, Pakistan batsman who can smash the ball a long way says

Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez said he doesn't think he will become a professional golfer

Pakistan power-hitter Mohammad Hafeez: “So far enjoying as [amateur], not sure about taking it as professional”

Pakistan big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez has said that he doesn’t think he will become a professional golfer when he retires from playing cricket.

Hafeez is renowned for his love of golf, but he told a fan that he has no intentions of switching sports.

“So far enjoying as [amateur], not sure about taking it as professional,” he said on Twitter.

Hafeez recently accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

He also ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

