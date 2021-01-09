Superstars in the making, Hafeez on Pakistan spin duo wreaking havoc

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that spinners Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood are superstars in the making.
This comes after the duo wreaked havoc in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
Sajid finished as the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who were joint winners along with Central Punjab, at an average of 25.08.
Zahid, meanwhile, was the third-highest wicket-taker with 52 wickets in 10 games for Southern Punjab at an average of 26.94.
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 5, 2021
“Sajid Khan (off-spinner) [and] Zahid Mehmood (leg-spinner),” the 40-year-old said on Twitter.
