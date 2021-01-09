Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has expressed his infuriation, saying he has been the victim of unfair treatment.
This comes after he was not included in Central Punjab’s squad for the ongoing Pakistan Cup.
Akmal admitted he was “shocked and disappointed”, especially as he is a senior player and has plenty of experience.
He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Nadeem Khan, the PCB’s director of high performance, to “look into the matter”.
The 38-year-old said he wants to keep playing cricket, but hinted that he is unsure if that will happen.
Shocked & disappointed As a senior & season Player i have not been treated well.I request @TheRealPCB @NadeemKhanCC to look into the matter. Cricket is my passion and i want to play it BUT….I rest my case to My Allah.
