Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has expressed his infuriation, saying he has been the victim of unfair treatment.

This comes after he was not included in Central Punjab’s squad for the ongoing Pakistan Cup.

Akmal admitted he was “shocked and disappointed”, especially as he is a senior player and has plenty of experience.

He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Nadeem Khan, the PCB’s director of high performance, to “look into the matter”.

The 38-year-old said he wants to keep playing cricket, but hinted that he is unsure if that will happen.

Shocked & disappointed As a senior & season Player i have not been treated well.I request @TheRealPCB @NadeemKhanCC to look into the matter. Cricket is my passion and i want to play it BUT….I rest my case to My Allah. — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 7, 2021

“Shocked and disappointed as a senior and seasoned player I have not been treated well. I request the PCB [and] Nadeem Khan to look into the matter. Cricket is my passion and I want to play it but… I rest my case to Allah,” Akmal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Super duper star, Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan player who can hit balls out of the ground with ease

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13176 ( 14.04 % ) Babar Azam 66078 ( 70.43 % ) Steve Smith 3227 ( 3.44 % ) Ben Stokes 3974 ( 4.24 % ) Kane Williamson 3908 ( 4.17 % ) Rashid Khan 546 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 142 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 1584 ( 1.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 312 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 251 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 628 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 13176 ( 14.04 % ) Babar Azam 66078 ( 70.43 % ) Steve Smith 3227 ( 3.44 % ) Ben Stokes 3974 ( 4.24 % ) Kane Williamson 3908 ( 4.17 % ) Rashid Khan 546 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 142 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 1584 ( 1.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 312 ( 0.33 % ) Kagiso Rabada 251 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 628 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related